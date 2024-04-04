Foreigner Convicted of Resisting Arrest and Money Laundering in Singapore's Largest Case

Su Haijin has been convicted of resisting arrest and money laundering . He is the second foreigner linked to Singapore 's largest money laundering case to be convicted and sentenced. Su admitted to one charge of resisting arrest and two money laundering charges. The prosecution sought 12 to 15 months' jail for Su and he intends to forfeit 90% of his assets to the state. His seized assets are worth over $171 million.

Defence lawyer Julian Tay argued for not more than 11 months' jail for Su, stating that his client's seized assets include 13 properties worth around $91 million and all the money in his bank accounts, amounting to around $45 million

