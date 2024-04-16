Family Offices in Singapore Show Interest in Nature-Friendly Impact Investments

SINGAPORE - Nature conservation, usually funded by governments and philanthropic organisations, is getting a new source of support – family offices in Singapore .
“It is imperative that non-state actors, businesses, financial institutions, cities and regions embrace this paradigm shift by placing nature at the forefront of climate action and strategic agendas.” “As a single family office without external investors, we are in a unique position with more flexibility in terms of investment timeframe, return expectations and types of investment,”
Rumah Group director Kathlyn Tan and her husband Thomas Knudsen , who is also a director at Rumah Group, with representatives from environmental charity Konservasi Indonesia, Conservation International and other guests on a site visit to an ocean conservation project that Rumah Foundation is supporting. PHOTO: COURTESY OF KATHLYN TANwas a key focus on the second day of Ecosperity Week, held at Marina Bay Sands from April 15 to 17.
As many of such investments are in private markets, it is challenging to identify trends or glean concrete figures on the number of family offices expressing interest in such fields, said Mr Lee. But anecdotally, the bank has seen “strong interest” among the next generation of family office leaders in environmental causes, he added.
Silverstrand founder Kelvin Chiu speaking to participants of its Biodiversity Accelerator programme in August 2023. The programme aims to support early-stage companies that provide solutions to valuing, protecting and restoring natural ecosystems. PHOTO: SILVERSTRAND CAPITAL
