Embecta Launches Regional Educational Initiative to Combat Diabetes

SINGAPORE — Embecta Corp , a global leader in diabetes care, has announced a new regional educational initiative, emERGE, in partnership with the Association of Diabetes Educators Singapore and Diabetes Singapore.

“In the upcoming year, up to 5,000 general practitioners, diabetes nurse educators and local pharmacists will benefit from the programme, which will provide a comprehensive curriculum on diabetes management. “The collaboration between embecta, Diabetes Singapore and the Association of Diabetes Educators Singapore reflects how we can collectively pool resources, share expertise, and drive innovation in healthcare delivery and education.The emERGE programme also supports the nation’s Healthier SG initiative by strengthening the healthcare workforce through expanded education and training opportunities, especially for primary care providers,” added Minister of State Low.

