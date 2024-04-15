Closure of Old Airport Road Food Centre for Repairs and Renovation

SINGAPORE - The popular Old Airport Road Food Centre will be closed for four months, for repairs and renovation works.

An NEA spokesman said the repairs and redecoration works, which include cyclical repairs to amenities and repainting of the food centre, will be done by the Marine Parade Town Council. “As the stallholders are unable to continue operating their stalls during the repairs and redecoration due to the closure... NEA will grant rental remission for the duration of the work,” added the spokesman.

NEA added that there will be no increase in stall rentals due to the repairs and renovation works at the food centre.

