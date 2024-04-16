Bus driver dies in accident after bus crashes into tree

In a video on Instagram, a person appears to be performing cardiopulmonary resuscitation on someone in the driver's seat.
SINGAPORE – A 58-year-old bus driver died after an accident in which his SMRT bus mounted a kerb and crashed into a tree in Woodlands on the morning of April 16. In response to queries, SMRT buses deputy managing director Vincent Gay said service 911 had been travelling along Woodlands Avenue 2 towards Woodlands Integrated Transport Hub when the accident happened.“We are very saddened to learn of the passing of our bus captain,” said Mr Gay. “Our priority is to render care and support to next-of-kin during this difficult time.”
The police said that they were alerted to the accident at about 9.25am. The male bus driver was unconscious when he was taken to the hospital, where he died.In the photos, a stationary SMRT bus can be seen with its front windscreen smashed. In a video posted on Instagram page sgfollowsall.backup, a person appears to be performing cardiopulmonary resuscitation on someone in the driver’s seat.SCDF said it was alerted to the accident at 9.25am and that the bus driver was taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.Please verify your e-mail to read this subscriber-only article in full
Bus Driver Accident SMRT Bus Kerb Tree Woodlands
Singapore Latest News, Singapore Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 6. / 66 Read more »
Source: TODAYonline - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »
Source: STForeignDesk - 🏆 4. / 71 Read more »
Source: stompsingapore - 🏆 11. / 53 Read more »
Source: asiaonecom - 🏆 10. / 59 Read more »
Source: The Straits Times - 🏆 8. / 63 Read more »