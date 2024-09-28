Wimbledon Championships For Major Expansion Approved

LONDON - Wimbledon championships host the All England Lawn Tennis Club was given the go-ahead for a massive expansion project by the Greater London Authority on Friday - seemingly ending a long battle with those opposed to the radical plans.
Opposition to the plans that will use metropolitan open land to triple Wimbledon's footprint included local residents' groups, environmentalists and some local MPs.Debbie Jevans, Chair of the All England Club, welcomed the news. "We are delighted that the Greater London Authority has resolved to approve our applications to transform the former Wimbledon Park Golf Course," she said in a statement.
"Every stage of this project will be delivered with a meticulous attention to detail and the utmost respect for both our neighbours and the environment," Jevans said. It also says it would mitigate environmental impacts by improving the Wimbledon Park lake and planting 1,500 trees. However, Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner, the Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government, has said she is content for the GLA to rule on the application.
Wimbledon Expansion Tennis London All England Lawn Tennis Club
پاکستان تازہ ترین خبریں, پاکستان عنوانات
Similar News:آپ اس سے ملتی جلتی خبریں بھی پڑھ سکتے ہیں جو ہم نے دوسرے خبروں کے ذرائع سے جمع کی ہیں۔
ذریعہ: DunyaNews - 🏆 1. / 83 مزید پڑھ »
ذریعہ: DunyaNews - 🏆 1. / 83 مزید پڑھ »
ذریعہ: DunyaNews - 🏆 1. / 83 مزید پڑھ »
ذریعہ: DunyaNews - 🏆 1. / 83 مزید پڑھ »
ذریعہ: DunyaNews - 🏆 1. / 83 مزید پڑھ »
ذریعہ: DunyaNews - 🏆 1. / 83 مزید پڑھ »