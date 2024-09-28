WhatsApp، اسپم اور خراب رسائل کے خلاف نئے سیکیورٹی اقدامات متعارف کراتا ہے

WhatsApp is introducing new security measures aimed at combating the increasing prevalence of spam and malicious messages in real-time communication.

In a move to enhance user safety, WhatsApp is rolling out a feature that helps verify the origin of links, even when they are disguised, before users click on them. WhatsApp is further developing this feature in the upcoming 2.24.20.28 beta update for Android, as reported by WABetaInfo. The improved tool will allow users to search links directly within WhatsApp, giving them more control over verifying potentially harmful content.The new “Safety Screen” will help users find more details about links or even search text messages for suspicious content.

واتس ایپ سیکیورٹی اسپم خراب رسائل نئے اقدامات

