Toyota Corolla: قیمت اور خصوصیات

QAR TO PKR: Qatari Riyal to PKR exchange rates on 22 September 2024The Toyota Corolla is one of the most popular and trusted sedan models in Pakistan , known for its reliability, performance, and stylish design. Here’s a detailed look at the current price and key specifications of the Toyota Corolla in Pakistan .The Toyota Corolla is available with 1.6L and 1.8L petrol engines, offering power outputs ranging from 120 HP to 138 HP, depending on the variant.

The Toyota Corolla features LED projector headlights with LED daytime running lights for enhanced visibility. It also includes LED taillights, giving it a modern and stylish look. Depending on the variant, the Corolla comes with 16-inch to 17-inch alloy wheels, offering both style and performance.The Toyota Corolla comfortably seats 5 passengers and offers upholstery options of either fabric or leather seats, depending on the variant chosen.

Toyota Corolla Price Specifications Pakistan Sedan

