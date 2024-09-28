Thrive Capital, OpenAI's Funding Roundda Billions Dolara Yatırım Yapabilir

- Thrive Capital is investing more than $1 billion of OpenAI's current $6.5 billion fundraising round, and it has a sweetener no other investors are getting: the potential to invest another $1 billion next year at the same valuation if the AI firm hits a revenue goal, people familiar with the matter said on Friday.
Losses are expected to be as much as $5 billion this year, depending largely on their spending for computing power that could change, one of the sources added. That valuation depends on pulling off a complicated restructuring to remove the control of its non-profit board and also remove cap on investment return to investors, a plan first reported by Reuters. There is no specific timeline when the conversion could be completed.
The others were not given the option for future investment at current price, sources said. OpenAI's valuation has soared quickly, and if it continues to do so, Thrive could find itself increasing its stake next year at a discounted price.
