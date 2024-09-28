Head Topics

Thrive Capital, OpenAI's Funding Roundda Billions Dolara Yatırım Yapabilir

  • 📰 DunyaNews
  • ⏱ Reading Time:
  • 35 sec. here
  • 7 min. at publisher
  • 📊 Quality Score:
  • News: 34%
  • Publisher: 83%

Teknoloji خبریں

Openai,Thrive Capital,Yatırım

Reuters'e göre Thrive Capital, OpenAI'nin mevcut 6.5 milyar dolarlık fon toplama turunda bir milyar dolardan fazla yatırım yapıyor ve diğer yatırımcılara sunulmayan özel bir avantajı var: AI firması gelir hedefini aşarsa gelecek yıl aynı değerlemede başka bir milyar dolar yatırım yapabilme potansiyeli.

- Thrive Capital is investing more than $1 billion of OpenAI's current $6.5 billion fundraising round, and it has a sweetener no other investors are getting: the potential to invest another $1 billion next year at the same valuation if the AI firm hits a revenue goal, people familiar with the matter said on Friday.

Losses are expected to be as much as $5 billion this year, depending largely on their spending for computing power that could change, one of the sources added. That valuation depends on pulling off a complicated restructuring to remove the control of its non-profit board and also remove cap on investment return to investors, a plan first reported by Reuters. There is no specific timeline when the conversion could be completed.

The others were not given the option for future investment at current price, sources said. OpenAI's valuation has soared quickly, and if it continues to do so, Thrive could find itself increasing its stake next year at a discounted price.

Openai Thrive Capital Yatırım Yapay Zeka Fon Toplama

 

آپ کے تبصرے کا شکریہ۔ آپ کا تبصرہ جائزہ لینے کے بعد شائع کیا جائے گا۔
ہم نے اس خبر کا خلاصہ کیا ہے تاکہ آپ اسے جلدی سے پڑھ سکیں۔ اگر آپ خبر میں دلچسپی رکھتے ہیں تو آپ مکمل متن یہاں پڑھ سکتے ہیں۔ مزید پڑھ:

 /  🏆 1. in PK

پاکستان تازہ ترین خبریں, پاکستان عنوانات

Similar News:آپ اس سے ملتی جلتی خبریں بھی پڑھ سکتے ہیں جو ہم نے دوسرے خبروں کے ذرائع سے جمع کی ہیں۔

Tiger Global plans to join OpenAI's multi-billion dollar funding roundTiger Global plans to join OpenAI's multi-billion dollar funding round
ذریعہ: DunyaNews - 🏆 1. / 83 مزید پڑھ »

Apple, Nvidia in talks to join OpenAI funding roundMicrosoft, OpenAI's largest strategic investor with over $10 billion invested
ذریعہ: DunyaNews - 🏆 1. / 83 مزید پڑھ »

New AI model to solve problems in math, reasoning, science of PhD-levelThe new AI models are officially called OpenAI o1
ذریعہ: DunyaNews - 🏆 1. / 83 مزید پڑھ »

OpenAI's $150 billion valuation hinges on upending corporate structureIt could also raise questions about OpenAI's governance and departure from its non-profit mission
ذریعہ: DunyaNews - 🏆 1. / 83 مزید پڑھ »

OpenAI, Anthropic sign deals with US govt for AI research and testingOpenAI, Anthropic sign deals with US govt for AI research and testing
ذریعہ: DunyaNews - 🏆 1. / 83 مزید پڑھ »

OpenAI chair says board has discussed equity compensation for CEO Sam AltmanOpenAI is in talks with investors to raise $6.5 billion
ذریعہ: DunyaNews - 🏆 1. / 83 مزید پڑھ »