Senate Chairman Gillani Calls for Interfaith Dialogue for Peace

Senate Chairman Yousaf Raza Gillani has called for collective efforts to promote interfaith and inter-sectarian dialogue to achieve the objective of peace .

He said by following the teachings of the Prophet Muhammad , we can make the world a cradle of peace, harmony and love.

ہم نے اس خبر کا خلاصہ کیا ہے تاکہ آپ اسے جلدی سے پڑھ سکیں۔ اگر آپ خبر میں دلچسپی رکھتے ہیں تو آپ مکمل متن یہاں پڑھ سکتے ہیں۔ مزید پڑھ:



