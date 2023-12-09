Russians and Belarusians can compete as neutrals at Paris 2024 Olympics

BERLIN (Reuters) - Russians and Belarusians who qualify in their sport for the Paris 2024 Olympics can take part as neutrals without flags, emblems or anthems at the event next year, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) said on Friday. Russians and Belarusians had initially been banned from competing internationally following Russia's invasion of Ukraine last year, for which Belarus has been used as a staging ground.

In March, however, the IOC issued a first set of recommendations for international sports federations to allow Russian and Belarusian competitors to return and they have since done so in most events. Athletics, the Games' biggest sport, is unlikely to open the door for them to return to competition, however, after banning them following the invasion and sticking to it on Friday. Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba condemned what he said was a "shameful" IOC decision while Russia's Sports Minister Oleg Matytsin called the conditions set by the IOC for Russian athletes' participation at the Olympics "discriminatory





