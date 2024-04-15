Pakistani Actress Momina Iqbal Takes a Stand Against Online Harassment

Pakistani actress Momina Iqbal has taken a strong stance against online harassment and publicly called out those who send her immoral and negative messages.The ‘Ehd-e-Wafa’ actress threatened the harassers about taking legal action ."Don't talk about my generation and don't talk about my family. If anyone sends immoral messages, I will not leave anyone alone.","Let the one who has a clean past talk about me.
Expressing her frustration, Momina warned that anyone either a girl or a boy harassing a woman in such a manner would face public exposure. She urged people to refrain from judging others' characters, as she would not hesitate to make their actions public.Star woman cricketer Aliya Riaz ties the knot with Ali Younis in intimate Nikkah Ceremony‘We are same as you guys’, says Momina Iqbal
Pakistani Actress Momina Iqbal Online Harassment Immoral Messages Legal Action Religious Hypocrisy Public Exposure Character Judgment
پاکستان تازہ ترین خبریں, پاکستان عنوانات
Similar News:آپ اس سے ملتی جلتی خبریں بھی پڑھ سکتے ہیں جو ہم نے دوسرے خبروں کے ذرائع سے جمع کی ہیں۔
ذریعہ: 24NewsHD - 🏆 19. / 51 مزید پڑھ »
ذریعہ: 24NewsHD - 🏆 19. / 51 مزید پڑھ »
ذریعہ: 24NewsHD - 🏆 19. / 51 مزید پڑھ »
ذریعہ: 24NewsHD - 🏆 19. / 51 مزید پڑھ »
ذریعہ: 24NewsHD - 🏆 19. / 51 مزید پڑھ »
ذریعہ: 24NewsHD - 🏆 19. / 51 مزید پڑھ »