PTI MPAs Lahore Rally Giderler Üzerinde Fiziksel Mücadele Yaptı

PTI Lahore president claims rally had cost Rs 3.5 million; Farukh Javed argues high cost; Shamim Naqvi criticises arrangements; MPAs slap each other and tear up clothes

According to the 24NewsHD TV channel, the altercation occurred during a party meeting in the Punjab Assembly on Monday. The fight was ignited when Sheikh Imtiaz Mahmood told the members about the rally’s finances, claiming it had cost 3.5 million rupees, which still had to be paid. As the argument escalated, both members resorted to physical violence, tearing each other’s clothes in the process.

PTI Lahore Rally Mpas Fiziksel Mücadele Harcamalar

