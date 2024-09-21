PTI ، سپریم کورٹ سے تحفظِِ نشستوں کے فیصلے پر مزید وضاحت مانگتا ہے

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf on Saturday filed a petition in the Supreme Court , seeking further explanation of the apex court’s verdict in the party’s reserved seats case, reported 24NewsHD TV channel.
The petitioner prayed to the apex court to make it clear that the amendment made to the Election Act would not apply to its July 12, 2024 order in which it had declared the PTI eligible for reserved seats in the national and provincial assemblies. On the list showing the actual party positions in the National Assembly , as updated on September 18, 80 PTI MNAs were shown to be belonging to the Sunni Ittehad Council .
In July, a 13-member bench of the top court had declared that the PTI was eligible to receive reserved seats for women and non-Muslims in the national and provincial assemblies. The verdict gave the party a new lease on life.
PTI Supreme Court Reserved Seats Election Act National Assembly
پاکستان تازہ ترین خبریں, پاکستان عنوانات
Similar News:آپ اس سے ملتی جلتی خبریں بھی پڑھ سکتے ہیں جو ہم نے دوسرے خبروں کے ذرائع سے جمع کی ہیں۔
ذریعہ: geonews_urdu - 🏆 15. / 53 مزید پڑھ »
ذریعہ: geonews_urdu - 🏆 15. / 53 مزید پڑھ »
ذریعہ: ExpressNewsPK - 🏆 13. / 53 مزید پڑھ »
ذریعہ: ExpressNewsPK - 🏆 13. / 53 مزید پڑھ »
ذریعہ: ExpressNewsPK - 🏆 13. / 53 مزید پڑھ »
ذریعہ: geonews_urdu - 🏆 15. / 53 مزید پڑھ »