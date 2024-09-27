PTI ve JUI-F Birlikte Anayasal Değişiklik Taslağı Hazırlamaya Karar Verdi

ISLAMABAD – The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam have decided to jointly draft a constitutional amendment.

According to sources, both the parties decided that Barrister Raja and Senator Murtaza Kamran will jointly draft the constitutional amendment agreed by the opposition. The PTI delegation said that the purpose of the constitutional court is to favour an individual and crush the Tehreek-e-Insaf. The Maulana assured the PTI delegation of his full support and said he would help the government to advance its political agenda.

