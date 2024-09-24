PIA, Saudi Firm Sign MoU to Enhance Tourism and Air Travel Between Two Countries

PIA , Saudi firm sign MoU to enhance tourism and air travel between two countriesPeople who regularly file their income tax returns in Pakistan can enjoy a significant discount on withholding tax when purchasing the Suzuki Alto.

The government imposes a reduced WHT rate for filers compared to non-filers, as part of its efforts to expand the tax net in the country.Alto is a popular choice in Pakistan due to its fuel efficiency, modern design, and reliable performance. Its aerodynamic shape, complete with unique lines and curves, gives it a vibrant appearance.

The spacious cabin, MP5 touch screen, and various storage options provide added comfort. The stylish door panels and rear design further enhance its dynamic look. Powered by a 660cc R-Series three-cylinder petrol engine, the Suzuki Alto offers exceptional fuel economy and control, whether navigating city traffic or driving on highways.As of September 2024, the ex-factory prices range from Rs2,331,000 for the VX to Rs3,045,000 for the VXL-AGS. Filers benefit from lower WHT, which reduces the overall cost.

For instance, the Alto VX for filers is Rs2,342,655, while the VXL-AGS costs Rs3,060,225 after adding the reduced WHT. This discount makes Suzuki Alto even more appealing for those who regularly file their taxes.Entertainment

PIA Saudi Arabia Mou Tourism Air Travel

ہم نے اس خبر کا خلاصہ کیا ہے تاکہ آپ اسے جلدی سے پڑھ سکیں۔ اگر آپ خبر میں دلچسپی رکھتے ہیں تو آپ مکمل متن یہاں پڑھ سکتے ہیں۔ مزید پڑھ:



BOLNETWORK / 🏆 9. in PK

پاکستان تازہ ترین خبریں, پاکستان عنوانات

Similar News:آپ اس سے ملتی جلتی خبریں بھی پڑھ سکتے ہیں جو ہم نے دوسرے خبروں کے ذرائع سے جمع کی ہیں۔

Saudi Arabia promotes tourism with new roadshow in MalaysiaOn Wednesday, the Saudi Tourism Authority launched a travel roadshow in Malaysia, inviting visitors to explore the

ذریعہ: BOLNETWORK - 🏆 9. / 63 مزید پڑھ »

OGDCL, CCDC Sign MOU : MOU Aimed At Exploring Shal, Tight Gas Potential In PakistanPakistan's Oil and gas development company has signed a memorandum of understanding with Chinese company CCDC for exploration of shale and tight gas potential in Pakistan.

ذریعہ: PTVNewsOfficial - 🏆 16. / 51 مزید پڑھ »

KU, ICAN signs MoU to enhance quality life of children, young adultsKARACHI: The Department of Psychology of the University of Karachi and Icon for Child and Adult Nurturing (ICAN), a nongovernmental.

ذریعہ: BOLNETWORK - 🏆 9. / 63 مزید پڑھ »

MoU signed to enhance IT skills of Sindh’s studentsAbb Takk News

ذریعہ: AbbTakk - 🏆 2. / 68 مزید پڑھ »

Sri Lanka aims to boost tourism industry by targeting Saudi ArabiaAuthorities said on Monday that Saudi Arabia is an important market for Sri Lanka’s tourism. The island nation aims to attract

ذریعہ: BOLNETWORK - 🏆 9. / 63 مزید پڑھ »

North Korea's foreign minister leaves for Russia, embassy in Pyongyang saysWarming ties between two countries reached a new high this year

ذریعہ: DunyaNews - 🏆 1. / 83 مزید پڑھ »