PIA, Saudi Firm Sign MoU to Enhance Tourism and Air Travel Between Two Countries

People who regularly file their income tax returns in Pakistan can enjoy a significant discount on withholding tax when purchasing the Suzuki Alto.
The government imposes a reduced WHT rate for filers compared to non-filers, as part of its efforts to expand the tax net in the country.Alto is a popular choice in Pakistan due to its fuel efficiency, modern design, and reliable performance. Its aerodynamic shape, complete with unique lines and curves, gives it a vibrant appearance.
The spacious cabin, MP5 touch screen, and various storage options provide added comfort. The stylish door panels and rear design further enhance its dynamic look. Powered by a 660cc R-Series three-cylinder petrol engine, the Suzuki Alto offers exceptional fuel economy and control, whether navigating city traffic or driving on highways.As of September 2024, the ex-factory prices range from Rs2,331,000 for the VX to Rs3,045,000 for the VXL-AGS. Filers benefit from lower WHT, which reduces the overall cost.
For instance, the Alto VX for filers is Rs2,342,655, while the VXL-AGS costs Rs3,060,225 after adding the reduced WHT. This discount makes Suzuki Alto even more appealing for those who regularly file their taxes.
