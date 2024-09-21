NACTA Peace Cycling Rally Islamabad میں 'Cultivating Culture for Peace' کی روایت کو فروغ دیتا ہے

Islamabad , National Counter Terrorism Authority arranged a Peace Cycling Rally to celebrate International Peace Day , celebrating the theme of “Cultivating Culture for Peace”, which brought together cyclists, families, children, and differently-abled people in a colorful demonstration of community spirit and solidarity. The rally aimed at strengthening the culture of peace and harmony and the positive role of every citizen in building a harmonious Pakistan.

The rally commenced at F-9 Jinnah Park, with participants showcasing their enthusiasm for the cause. NACTA’s Director General, Saleha Zakir Shah emphasized the critical importance of collective efforts in ensuring a safe and peaceful environment for all. She remarked that peace is the only way towards development in which all stakeholders have to play their active role.

The event not only celebrated peace & harmony but also highlighted inclusivity, with the participation of people from all ages while differently-abled participants were given special recognition for their inspiring contribution to the event. Senior Analyst Adnan Khaliq Bhatti, Analyst Haider Abbas Khan, Junior Analysts Nayab Batool, Mohammad Idrees Khan and other officers from NACTA, officials of Islamabad Cycling Association, families and children were present in the cycle rally.

NACTA امن رالی Islamabad پاکستان Peace Day

