KP CM Gandapur Truck Window Ko Goli Se Todte

LAHORE – Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur once again drew public attention when he smashed a window of a truck with his gun en route to Khana rally , apparently showing his indignation over blockade s impeding his speedy journey to the rally venue.

“I don’t think a chief executive of a province should act like that. Such behaviour does not suit the sitting CM. What lesson he is giving to the young generation,” said a social media user. “He is staging drama. He deliberately started his journey late for Lahore, now putting blames on blockades. People are quite mature to understand what he is doing,” a netizen commented.

KP CM Ali Amin Gandapur Truck Rally Blockade Lahore

