Israel denies pushing Palestinians into Egypt as hunger spreads in Gaza

Gaza/Cairo (Reuters) - Israel on Monday denied it intended to push Palestinians seeking refuge from its bombardment of Gaza over the border into Egypt as international relief agencies said hunger was spreading among the besieged enclave's civilian population. Amid the worsening humanitarian crisis, Hamas fighters and Israeli troops fought across the territory, with the militants trying to block Israeli tanks from advancing through the shattered streets.

The Gaza health ministry said 18,205 people had now been killed and 49,645 wounded in Gaza in just over two months of warfare - hundreds since the United States vetoed a proposal for a ceasefire at the United Nations Security Council on Friday. Most of Gaza's 2.3 million people have been driven from their homes and residents say it is impossible to find refuge or food in the densely populated coastal enclave. One Palestinian told Reuters he had not eaten for three days and had to beg for bread for his children





DunyaNews » / 🏆 1. in PK ہم نے اس خبر کا خلاصہ کیا ہے تاکہ آپ اسے جلدی سے پڑھ سکیں۔ اگر آپ خبر میں دلچسپی رکھتے ہیں تو آپ مکمل متن یہاں پڑھ سکتے ہیں۔ مزید پڑھ:

Similar News:آپ اس سے ملتی جلتی خبریں بھی پڑھ سکتے ہیں جو ہم نے دوسرے خبروں کے ذرائع سے جمع کی ہیں۔

Palestinians report Israeli battles in Khan Younis after US blocks Gaza ceasefire callIsrael expanded ground assault into the southern half of Gaza, pushing into Khan Younis

ذریعہ: DunyaNews - 🏆 1. / 83 مزید پڑھ »

Scores reported killed in Gaza as fighting shatters Israel-Hamas truceScores reported killed in Gaza as fighting shatters Israel-Hamas truce

ذریعہ: DunyaNews - 🏆 1. / 83 مزید پڑھ »

Tears and tight restrictions in Gaza protest at COP28Teary-eyed, keffiyeh-wearing activists protested Israel bombardment of Gaza at the UN climate talks.

ذریعہ: DunyaNews - 🏆 1. / 83 مزید پڑھ »

Israel orders more evacuations in Khan Younis after US blocks Gaza ceasefire callIsrael orders more evacuations in Khan Younis after US blocks Gaza ceasefire call

ذریعہ: DunyaNews - 🏆 1. / 83 مزید پڑھ »

Palestinian Officials Condemn Israel over Stripped Detainees in GazaPalestinian, Arab and Muslim officials condemn Israel after images of stripped detainees in Gaza circulate on social media. Calls for international intervention to secure their release.

ذریعہ: DunyaNews - 🏆 1. / 83 مزید پڑھ »

Israeli tanks reach centre of Khan Younis in new storm of southern GazaIsraeli tanks reach centre of Khan Younis in new storm of southern Gaza

ذریعہ: DunyaNews - 🏆 1. / 83 مزید پڑھ »