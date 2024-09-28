Iran'da ve Yemen'de Filistin Desteğiyle Binlerce Kişi Toplandı

TEHRAN – Tens of thousands protested in Iranian cities and in the rebel-held Yemen i capital on Friday to condemn Israeli attacks on Lebanon and Gaza, AFP journalists and state media reported.

The alliance also includes Yemen's Huthi rebels who organised a demonstration by tens of thousands in the capital Sanaa on Friday a day after firing a missile at Israel. State television aired footage of other demonstrations in Semnan, Qom, Kashan, Kermanshah, Shiraz and Bandar Abbas. Another protester, Mohammed Mushki, said: "No matter how long the war lasts and no matter how big it is, we are on their side, all the Yemeni people, on the side of the Lebanese and Palestinian people until victory, God willing."

