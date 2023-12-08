Gaza'da İnsani Kriz Derinleşiyor

RAMALLAH, West Bank/BEIRUT (Reuters) - Israeli forces unleashed an aerial and ground blitz against Hamas in Gaza after a cross-border rampage by the enclave's ruling Islamist group on Oct 7. At least 16,015 Palestinians have been killed since then, according to Gaza Health Ministry figures, while 1,200 people were killed in Hamas' incursion into Israel, according to Israeli tallies. Aid agencies warn that a humanitarian disaster in Gaza is worsening by the hour with most of its 2.
3 million people homeless and trapped in a tiny, embattled coastal enclave, with little food, water, medical care, fuel or secure shelter. With basic infrastructure devastated, phone and internet services frequently disrupted, and a number of health statisticians having been killed or gone missing, there is increasing concern that Gaza health authorities will be unable to continue keeping an accurate count of the casualty toll.In the first six weeks of the war, hospital morgues across Gaza sent figures to the health ministry's main collection centre at Al Shifa Hospita
Similar News:آپ اس سے ملتی جلتی خبریں بھی پڑھ سکتے ہیں جو ہم نے دوسرے خبروں کے ذرائع سے جمع کی ہیں۔
ذریعہ: DunyaNews - 🏆 1. / 83 مزید پڑھ »
ذریعہ: DunyaNews - 🏆 1. / 83 مزید پڑھ »
ذریعہ: DunyaNews - 🏆 1. / 83 مزید پڑھ »
ذریعہ: DunyaNews - 🏆 1. / 83 مزید پڑھ »
ذریعہ: DunyaNews - 🏆 1. / 83 مزید پڑھ »
ذریعہ: DunyaNews - 🏆 1. / 83 مزید پڑھ »