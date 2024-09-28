Google's Gemini AI 'Friend' Messages Spark Privacy Concerns

Google has integrated its Gemini AI into various services and applications, even powering features for competing products amid the growing trend of generative AI in the tech industry. However, the company’s recent promotional tactic has sparked concerns about privacy and transparency .
According to a report by 9to5Google, Google is “encouraging” users to engage with Gemini by sending messages through the Google Messages app. These messages mimic standard text messages from friends or family, rather than using more conventional promotional methods like splash screens or formal invitations. This approach has been met with skepticism, as many users feel it crosses a line into intrusive marketing.
The messages invite users with phrases like, “Hi, I’m Gemini in Google Messages. Chat with me to draft messages, brainstorm ideas, plan events, or simply have a fun conversation.” Critics argue that this tactic feels deceptive and undermines user trust. While users can opt out of these messages by adjusting their Google Messages settings, the method has still raised eyebrows.
In a related update, Rich Communication Services is now available on iPhones with iOS 18, allowing seamless communication between Android and iPhone users with high-resolution images and videos.WhatsApp is introducing new security measures aimed at combating the increasing prevalence...
