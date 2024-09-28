Gmail میں ای آئی کی مدد سے Smarter Replies اب دستیاب

Google is rolling out a highly anticipated AI-powered feature for Gmail , aimed at making email responses faster and more convenient. Announced at this year’s I/O developer conference in May, the Gemini -powered contextual smart replies are now available for both Android and iOS users.

This upgraded feature suggests replies based on the context of an email conversation, offering more accurate and personalized responses. While Gmail has had smart replies since 2017, this new version provides more nuanced and situation-specific options compared to the earlier, more limited responses.

When responding to an email, users will see a carousel of three suggested smart replies, each with varying tones suited to different communication styles. Users can preview the content of each option by long-pressing on it, then tap to select a reply, which will include an appropriate greeting and closing.

Additionally, users can edit the generated response before sending it to ensure the final message aligns with their intentions. This feature is available for Gemini Business, Education, Education Premium, Enterprise, and Google One AI Premium subscribers.

