Argentine Voters Angry and Afraid Ahead of Presidential Election

Argentine voters are angry and afraid. Which is stronger will tip the balance of the South American country's presidential election on Sunday and may reshape its diplomatic ties, economic future, and the wider region's political fault lines. The country of some 45 million people will vote in the Nov. 19 run-off election between Sergio Massa, currently economy minister for the ruling Peronists, and libertarian outsider Javier Milei.

Opinion polls indicate a tight race and a deeply divided electorate. On the ground in Buenos Aires and beyond there is fury with the government, which has presided over inflation racing towards 150% that has pushed two-fifths of the population into poverty. That has weakened Massa and driven the abrupt rise of his right-wing rival. Up against this is fear of Milei, a wild-haired former TV pundit whose outspoken and aggressive style has led some to compare him to former U.S. President Donald Trump. He has often appeared at rallies brandishing a chainsaw, a symbol of his plans to slash state spendin

:

PTVNEWSOFFİCİAL: Travel + Leisure Editors' Picks for 2024“The northern reaches of this South Asian nation have a growing profile in the adventure-travel world, thanks to striking topography, high-elevation lakes, and precipitous peaks.”: (Travel+Leisure) BeautifulPakistan Top50Destinations Link 🔗: ⤵️

ذریعہ: PTVNewsOfficial | مزید پڑھ »

DUNYANEWS: Argentina election puts China, Brazil ties in the spotlight Argentina election puts China, Brazil ties in the spotlight

ذریعہ: DunyaNews | مزید پڑھ »

DUNYANEWS: FM Jilani, Kyrgyz president discuss bilateral cooperationThey expressed a mutual desire to build stronger economic, political, and educational relations.

ذریعہ: DunyaNews | مزید پڑھ »

DUNYANEWS: Taiwan presidential frontrunner lambastes China over Foxconn probeLai is the frontrunner, according to polls, to win January's presidential election

ذریعہ: DunyaNews | مزید پڑھ »

BOLNETWORK: Argentina presidential election: Javier Milei vs. Sergio Massa Sergio Massa , Argentina 's economy minister, has defied expectations by securing more than 36% of the vote in the recent presidential election .

ذریعہ: BOLNETWORK | مزید پڑھ »

DUNYANEWS: Argentine voters, fired up by anger, ready to leap into the political voidThe South American country will vote in presidential election s on Sunday

ذریعہ: DunyaNews | مزید پڑھ »