Anura Kumara Dissanayake Sri Lanka’nın Yeni Cumhurbaşkanı Oldu

Sri Lanka,Cumhurbaşkanlığı Seçimi,Anura Kumara Dissanayake

Sri Lanka'da yapılan ikinci tur oylamada Anura Kumara Dissanayake, Sajith Premadasa'yı yenerek cumhurbaşkanlığı görevine geldi. Dissanayake, iyi yönetim ve güçlü bir yolsuzluk karşıtı politikayla seçmenleri ikna etti.

Anura Kumara Dissanayake has won Sri Lanka ’s Presidential Election after a historic second round of counting.

But Dissanayake, who promised voters good governance and tough anti-corruption measures, emerged as winner after the second count, which tallied voters' second and third choice candidates.

Sri Lanka Cumhurbaşkanlığı Seçimi Anura Kumara Dissanayake Sajith Premadasa Ekonomi Krizi

 

