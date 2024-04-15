14 bodies found in Makale village and 4 in South Makale

Search and rescue teams found 14 bodies in Makale village and four in South Makale .Rescuers successfully extracted two injured individuals, including an 8-year-old girl. Sulawesi Island and are still searching for two missing individuals. Mexianus Bekabel, the chief of Makassar Search and Rescue, reported that rescuers found about 14 bodies in Makale village on Sunday afternoon and four in South Makale .
Local police chief Gunardi Mundu stated that mud poured from surrounding hills onto four houses just before midnight on Saturday in the Tana Toraja district of South Sulawesi province. He mentioned that a family gathering was taking place in one of the houses when the landslide struck.
Search And Rescue Bodies Found Makale Village South Makale Injured Individuals Missing Persons Tana Toraja District South Sulawesi Province Sulawesi Island Fog Drizzle
پاکستان تازہ ترین خبریں, پاکستان عنوانات
Similar News:آپ اس سے ملتی جلتی خبریں بھی پڑھ سکتے ہیں جو ہم نے دوسرے خبروں کے ذرائع سے جمع کی ہیں۔
ذریعہ: DunyaNews - 🏆 1. / 83 مزید پڑھ »
ذریعہ: DunyaNews - 🏆 1. / 83 مزید پڑھ »
ذریعہ: DunyaNews - 🏆 1. / 83 مزید پڑھ »
ذریعہ: DunyaNews - 🏆 1. / 83 مزید پڑھ »
ذریعہ: DunyaNews - 🏆 1. / 83 مزید پڑھ »
ذریعہ: BOLNETWORK - 🏆 9. / 63 مزید پڑھ »