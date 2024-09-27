ہیرم فاروق اور نعمان اعجاز کی بسمیل میں شادی کے خوبصورت مناظر

Popular Pakistani actress Hareem Farooq is currently fascinating Pakistani drama viewers with her enthralling performance in the ongoing drama serial ' Bismil '.Taking to her Instagram handle, Hareem shared adorable behind-the-scene glimpses from the wedding scene.

In the 12-gallery post, the lady looked gorgeous wearing a pastel-colored bridal attire accessorized with delicate jewelry while Nauman Ijaz looked handsome in a black suit.The other cast members of the drama include Savera Nadeem , the first wife of Nauman Ejaz.It is also getting a lot of negative comments as they are showing an older man marrying a younger gold digger.Things finally developed as Tauqeer got married to Masooma while his wife Reham will get the brunt of this.

