نیپال میں سخت بارشوں سے ہونے والی سیلابوں اور گرادیں کی وجہ سے کم از کم 38 افراد ہلاک

At least 38 people have died in Nepal since Friday due to heavy rains that triggered floods and landslides. Another 29 people are missing, and the death toll may rise.

Most of the deaths occurred in the Kathmandu Valley, home to the capital and around 4 million people. Flooding has stopped traffic and daily life there. Rescue teams used helicopters and boats to reach those stranded on rooftops or high ground. Some areas of Kathmandu received as much as 322.2 mm of rain in just one day.

Rivers across Nepal have swollen, overflowing onto roads and bridges. The country’s annual monsoon rains, delayed by nearly a week, have brought heavy downpours. Police are working to clear landslides that have blocked highways in 28 areas. Weather officials expect heavy rains to continue until Sunday morning, with the weather clearing up afterward. Central and eastern Nepal have experienced the most rain, with some places seeing over 200 mm .

While international flights are still running, many domestic flights have been canceled, said a spokesperson for Kathmandu airport. The Koshi River in southeast Nepal, known for causing floods in Bihar, India, is flowing at dangerous levels, with water flow three times higher than normal.Hundreds of people die each year in Nepal during the monsoon season due to landslides and flash floods.

بارش، سیلاب، گراؤں، نیپال، ہلاکتیں

BOLNETWORK / 🏆 9. in PK

پاکستان تازہ ترین خبریں, پاکستان عنوانات

