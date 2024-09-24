قادر حکومت چارج کرنے کے لیے تمام ممکن اقدامات کر رہی ہے: انور

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Energy Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari on Monday said that incumbent government is taking all possible measures to reduce power tariff and protect consumer rights .

The discussion was being made with power plant companies for providing relief to consumers, he said while talking to a private television channel. In reply to a question about power theft cases, he said that all public sector transformers would be controlled through remote devices and we hope, all such issues would be resolved with the passage of time.

The government has taken concrete measures in the power sector to boost investment and business activity in the country, he added. In reply to a question about profit from power plants, he said all the power plants would have to revise their profit plan to benefit the consumers. Providing cheap electricity to the industrial sector was also the focus of the government, he stated.

Power Tariff Consumer Rights Power Theft Investment Industrial Sector

