شہباز شریف نے UN میں پاکستان کی موقف پیش کیا

LONDON - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that he presented Pakistan's stance on different issues, including Palestine and Kashmir before the world, in his address to the United Nations General Assembly.
The prime minister said during his speech at the UN General Assembly, he raised a forceful voice on Palestine issue saying that Palestine should be immediately given full membership in the United Nations. He said the Kashmiris should be given their inalienable right to self-determination in accordance with the UN Security Council resolutions and holding plebiscite as promised by the Kashmiris.He said we saved Pakistan from default and put economy back on right track. He said we signed a stand-by agreement with the International Monetary Fund and few days back, the IMF also approved seven billion dollars under Extended Fund Facility program for Pakistan.
He also thanked Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and their economic team for their dedication and hard work. He also thanked Pakistan’s ambassador to China and Chinese envoy to Pakistan for their role as well in approval of the IMF program.
شہباز شریف، اقوام متحدہ، فلسطین، کشمیر، عالمی رہنم
پاکستان تازہ ترین خبریں, پاکستان عنوانات
