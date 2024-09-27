سابی فیصل نے بیٹے کی نئی پیدائش پر خوشی منائی

Veteran Pakistani actress Saba Faisal took to her Instagram handle and posted a video of a room that was decorated for the welcome of her grandson Huzaifa Arsalan.In the other video, the Pakistani actress Saba along with her son Arsalan and daughter-in-law Nisha Arsalan was entering into the room which was beautifully organized with fresh red roses and fairy lights.

In the shared video, Saba was holding the baby and beaming with joy, cradling the newborn close to her heart.Actor Imran Ashraf also sent a wonderful bouquet for the little one that includes powder, lotion, oil, and other useful baby items.Saba Faisal wrote, Today, Faisal and I became grandparents of our third boy, we are blessed to have Muhammad Huzaifa Arsalan, remember Nisha, Arsalan, and Huzaifa in your prayers.

سابی فیصل پاکستانی اداکارہ پوتا خوشی انستگرام

