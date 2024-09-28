تعلل چوہدری: کچھ عناصرِ سیاسیں زہر کی سیاست میں مگن ہیں

FAISALABAD - Pakistan Muslim League leader Talal Chaudhry said that some elements believe in the politics of vitriol.Speaking to the media in Faisalabad, Talal stated there would be no leniency for such people. He alleged that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf is troubled by the nation’s development and seeks to damage relations with friendly countries. He also condemned the spread of malicious campaigns targeting national institutions.

The PML-N leader criticised the PTI for creating unrest in Punjab, accusing the party of importing armed protestors and demanding an NRO. He warned that corruption under the guise of protest would not be tolerated. Talal further stressed that government initiatives are leading to economic recovery, with international organisations recognizing Pakistan’s improving financial outlook.Maryam Nawaz calls for comprehensive plan for establishment of 'Punjab Tourism Authority'CM Gandapur warns govt not to disrupt PTI's protest in RawalpindiHezbollah confirms Hassan Nasrallah killed in Israeli strike

