برائت بھارت: یورپی خریداروں نے یوکرین میں ہندستانی فوجی بارود کی منتقلی پر الزام

The transfer of ammunition has been ongoing for over a year, with no action taken by India.Moscow has not yet responded to the report or Delhi’s statement.has dismissed a news report claiming that the government did not prevent European buyers from transferring Indian-made artillery shells to Ukraine. In a story published on Thursday, a news source alleged reported that European customers diverted artillery shells sold by Indian arms manufacturers to Ukraine.

Randhir Jaiswal, the ministry’s spokesperson, wrote on X that the report “implies violations by India, where none exist, and hence, is inaccurate and mischievous.” He added that India maintains an “impeccable track record of compliance with international obligations” regarding arms non-proliferation and has established robust export rules.

Moscow has not yet reacted to the report or Delhi’s statement. Indian arms export regulations restrict the use of weapons to the designated buyer, and any unauthorized transfers could jeopardize future sales. In May, India announced further tightening of export rules, requiring buyers to ensure that the arms do not reach third countries. As Ukraine battles a renewed offensive from Russia, it reportedly faces a shortage of artillery ammunition.

The source report, citing unnamed Indian and European government and defense industry officials along with customs data, stated that India produced a small amount of the ammunition being used by Ukraine—estimated to be under 1% of the total arms imported by Kyiv since the war began in 2021. The report indicated that Italy and the Czech Republic are among the European countries sending Indian ammunition to Ukraine. It noted that Moscow has raised the issue with Delhi on at least two occasions, including during a meeting between the foreign ministers of both countries in July. India has refrained from directly criticizing Russia over the war, which has frustrated Western powers.

