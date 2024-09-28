امریکی سفیر Delegation ناکوی سے ملاقات کرتا ہے

INL Delegation Meets Interior Minister: Naqvi Lauds INL ’s Cooperation In Enhancing Capacity Of Police
A delegation of US Bureau Of International Narcotics And Law Enforcement Affairs held meeting with Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi in Islamabad. The Interior Minister appreciated INL’s exceptional cooperation in enhancing the capacity of Pakistan’s Police and paramilitary forces, citing several notable projects as praiseworthy.
He emphasized for further strengthening this cooperation and making it more sustainable. He underscored the need for prioritizing high-impact projects through a master plan.He expressed the desire to make the Federal Investigation Agency a dynamic organization, akin to the FBI, with INL’s cooperation. He said that this project will be of pivotal importance in combating organized crimes in Pakistan.
The Interior Minister stressed the need of restructuring the National Police Academy so that it can be made an international standard institution.Increasing Exports. Investors' Confidence Restored Due To Govt's Measures: Ahsa ...Pakistan-Saudi Ties. Both Sides Have No Parallel In Int'l Relations: Khalid Ma ...Your browser does not support the video tag.
INL پاکستانی پولیس وزیر داخلہ، محسن ناqوی، امریکہ
پاکستان تازہ ترین خبریں, پاکستان عنوانات
Similar News:آپ اس سے ملتی جلتی خبریں بھی پڑھ سکتے ہیں جو ہم نے دوسرے خبروں کے ذرائع سے جمع کی ہیں۔
ذریعہ: geonews_urdu - 🏆 15. / 53 مزید پڑھ »
ذریعہ: ExpressNewsPK - 🏆 13. / 53 مزید پڑھ »
ذریعہ: geonews_urdu - 🏆 15. / 53 مزید پڑھ »
ذریعہ: 24NewsHD - 🏆 19. / 51 مزید پڑھ »
ذریعہ: geonews_urdu - 🏆 15. / 53 مزید پڑھ »
ذریعہ: geonews_urdu - 🏆 15. / 53 مزید پڑھ »