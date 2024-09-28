امریکی سفیر Delegation ناکوی سے ملاقات کرتا ہے

INL Delegation Meets Interior Minister: Naqvi Lauds INL ’s Cooperation In Enhancing Capacity Of Police

A delegation of US Bureau Of International Narcotics And Law Enforcement Affairs held meeting with Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi in Islamabad. The Interior Minister appreciated INL’s exceptional cooperation in enhancing the capacity of Pakistan’s Police and paramilitary forces, citing several notable projects as praiseworthy.

He emphasized for further strengthening this cooperation and making it more sustainable. He underscored the need for prioritizing high-impact projects through a master plan.He expressed the desire to make the Federal Investigation Agency a dynamic organization, akin to the FBI, with INL’s cooperation. He said that this project will be of pivotal importance in combating organized crimes in Pakistan.

The Interior Minister stressed the need of restructuring the National Police Academy so that it can be made an international standard institution.Increasing Exports. Investors' Confidence Restored Due To Govt's Measures: Ahsa ...Pakistan-Saudi Ties. Both Sides Have No Parallel In Int'l Relations: Khalid Ma ...Your browser does not support the video tag.

INL پاکستانی پولیس وزیر داخلہ، محسن ناqوی، امریکہ

ہم نے اس خبر کا خلاصہ کیا ہے تاکہ آپ اسے جلدی سے پڑھ سکیں۔ اگر آپ خبر میں دلچسپی رکھتے ہیں تو آپ مکمل متن یہاں پڑھ سکتے ہیں۔ مزید پڑھ:



PTVNewsOfficial / 🏆 16. in PK

پاکستان تازہ ترین خبریں, پاکستان عنوانات

Similar News:آپ اس سے ملتی جلتی خبریں بھی پڑھ سکتے ہیں جو ہم نے دوسرے خبروں کے ذرائع سے جمع کی ہیں۔

امریکی سفیر کی جاتی عمرہ میں نواز شریف اور مریم سے ملاقاتملاقات میں باہمی دلچسپی کے امور، پاک امریکا تعلقات کے فروغ اور مختلف شعبوں میں تعاون بڑھانے پر تبادلہ خیال کیا گیا

ذریعہ: geonews_urdu - 🏆 15. / 53 مزید پڑھ »

آئینی ترامیم: وزیراعظم سے ملاقات کے بعد بلاول بھٹو کی دوبارہ مولانا فضل الرحمان کے گھر آمدبلاول بھٹو کی مولانا فضل الرحمان سے چند گھنٹوں میں یہ دوسری ملاقات ہے

ذریعہ: ExpressNewsPK - 🏆 13. / 53 مزید پڑھ »

کے پی میں بدعنوانی کیلئے بنائی گئی کمیٹی گڈ نہیں بیڈ گورننس کمیٹی ہے: شکیل خانعارف علوی نے بانی پی ٹی آئی سے جلد ملاقات کرانے کی یقین دہانی کرائی ہے، عمران خان کو ملاقات میں سب بتاؤں گا: سابق صوبائی وزیر

ذریعہ: geonews_urdu - 🏆 15. / 53 مزید پڑھ »

ECP اپنی حکم کے مفہوم سے ہائی کورٹ سے رہنمائی طلب کرتا ہےپاکستان کی الیکشن کمیشن نے سپریم کورٹ میں سننی اتحاد کونسل (SIC) کے مخصوص سیٹس کی صورتحال پر فیصلے کی وضاحت مانگنے کے لیے اپیل دائر کر دی۔ ECP نے کہا ہے کہ وہ قانون سازAmend Act کی روشنی میں عدالت سے رہنمائی چاہتے ہیں۔

ذریعہ: 24NewsHD - 🏆 19. / 51 مزید پڑھ »

بیوی نے روزانہ 100 مرتبہ فون کرنیوالے شوہر کی شکایت پولیس کو لگادی، شوہر گرفتارپولیس کے پوچھنے پر اس شخص نے سادگی سے جواب دیا کہ میں اپنی بیوی سے پیار کرتا ہوں اسی لیے بغیر کچھ کہے اسے فون کرتا تھا

ذریعہ: geonews_urdu - 🏆 15. / 53 مزید پڑھ »

دہلی کا نیا وزیراعلیٰ کون ہوگا؟ عام آدمی پارٹی نے اعلان کردیااروند کجریوال نے لیفٹیننٹ گورنر وی کے سکسینا سے ملاقات کے بعد اپنے منصب سے استعفیٰ دے دیا ہے: بھارتی میڈیا

ذریعہ: geonews_urdu - 🏆 15. / 53 مزید پڑھ »