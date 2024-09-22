اسرائیلی فورسز نے رام ا لہ میں الجزیرہ کے دفتر پر حملہ کیا

DOHA - Israeli forces raided the bureau of media network Al Jazeera in the West Bank city of Ramallah early on Sunday morning, issuing it with a military order to shut down operations, the network said.

Al-Omarisubsequently said the order accused Al Jazeera of"incitement to and support of terrorism" and that the soldiers confiscated the bureau's cameras before leaving, Al Jazeera reported. The Israeli government in May banned Al Jazeera from operating inside Israel, in a move authorised by an Israeli court, and raided a Jerusalem hotel the network used as its office, saying its broadcasts threatened national security.

Unrest has mounted there since the start of the Gaza war, with regular sweeps by Israeli forces that have involved thousands of arrests, regular gun battles between security forces and Palestinian fighters, Palestinian street attacks and attacks by Jewish settlers on Palestinian communities.Al Jazeera, which is funded by the Qatari government, has previously rejected accusations that it harmed Israel's security as a"dangerous and ridiculous lie" that puts its journalists at risk.

اسرائیل الجزیرہ، رام ا لہ، فوجی کاروائی، مدیا

ہم نے اس خبر کا خلاصہ کیا ہے تاکہ آپ اسے جلدی سے پڑھ سکیں۔ اگر آپ خبر میں دلچسپی رکھتے ہیں تو آپ مکمل متن یہاں پڑھ سکتے ہیں۔ مزید پڑھ:



92newschannel / 🏆 21. in PK

پاکستان تازہ ترین خبریں, پاکستان عنوانات

Similar News:آپ اس سے ملتی جلتی خبریں بھی پڑھ سکتے ہیں جو ہم نے دوسرے خبروں کے ذرائع سے جمع کی ہیں۔

رام اللہ: اسرائیلی فوج نے الجزیرہ کا دفتر سیل کرکے دروازے پر آہنی پلیٹیں ویلڈ کردیںاسرائیلی فوج نے آج صبح مقبوضہ مغربی کنارے کے شہر رام اللہ میں قطر کے الجزیرہ ٹی وی کے بیورو آفس پر دھاوا بولا۔

ذریعہ: geonews_urdu - 🏆 15. / 53 مزید پڑھ »

لبنان کے سرحدی قصبے پر اسرائیل کا حملہ، طبی عملے کے تین ارکان جاں بحقحزب اللہ نے اسرائیل کے 91 ویں ڈویژن کے ہیڈکوارٹرز پر جوابی حملہ کیا

ذریعہ: ExpressNewsPK - 🏆 13. / 53 مزید پڑھ »

قلات میں مسلح افراد کی فائرنگ، پولیس اور لیویز اہلکاروں سمیت 10افراد جاں بحقنامعلوم مسلح افراد نے جیونی میں بھی پولیس تھانے پر حملہ کیا

ذریعہ: ExpressNewsPK - 🏆 13. / 53 مزید پڑھ »

ترک صدر اور سعودی ولی عہد کا رابطہ: غزہ میں حملوں، انسانی حقوق کی پامالیاں روکنے پر زورترک صدارتی دفتر کے مطابق ٹیلیفون پر بات چیت میں صدر اردوان نے سعودی ولی عہد سے غزہ کی صورتحال پر تبادلہ خیال کیا۔

ذریعہ: geonews_urdu - 🏆 15. / 53 مزید پڑھ »

اسرائیل کا مغربی کنارے پر حملہ، 10 فلسطینی شہیداسرائیلی فورسز کے حملے میں خواتین اور بچوں سمیت متعدد فلسطینی زخمی بھی ہوئے

ذریعہ: ExpressNewsPK - 🏆 13. / 53 مزید پڑھ »

غزہ میں اقوام متحدہ کے اسکول پر اسرائیلی بمباری میں ’انروا‘ کے 6 اہلکار شہید11 ماہ کے دوران پانچویں مرتبہ ہے جب اسرائیلی افواج کی جانب سے بے گھر فلسطینیوں کیلئے پناہ گاہ بنے اقوام متحدہ کے اسکول پر حملہ کیا ہے: یو این ایجنسی

ذریعہ: geonews_urdu - 🏆 15. / 53 مزید پڑھ »