اسرائیلی فورسز نے رام ا لہ میں الجزیرہ کے دفتر پر حملہ کیا

DOHA - Israeli forces raided the bureau of media network Al Jazeera in the West Bank city of Ramallah early on Sunday morning, issuing it with a military order to shut down operations, the network said.
Al-Omarisubsequently said the order accused Al Jazeera of"incitement to and support of terrorism" and that the soldiers confiscated the bureau's cameras before leaving, Al Jazeera reported. The Israeli government in May banned Al Jazeera from operating inside Israel, in a move authorised by an Israeli court, and raided a Jerusalem hotel the network used as its office, saying its broadcasts threatened national security.
Unrest has mounted there since the start of the Gaza war, with regular sweeps by Israeli forces that have involved thousands of arrests, regular gun battles between security forces and Palestinian fighters, Palestinian street attacks and attacks by Jewish settlers on Palestinian communities.Al Jazeera, which is funded by the Qatari government, has previously rejected accusations that it harmed Israel's security as a"dangerous and ridiculous lie" that puts its journalists at risk.
