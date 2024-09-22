اسرائیلی فوج نے لبنان میں بمباری کرتے ہوئے تناؤ بڑھایا

BEIRUT - The Israel i military carried out dozens of airstrikes on southern Lebanon on Saturday, targeting forests and valleys about 30 km from the border and escalating the conflict to new levels.

Israeli reconnaissance planes flew at low altitudes over Beirut, its suburbs, and various other regions of Lebanon, reaching Hermel in the far north. Seventy airstrikes were carried out in the south and western Bekaa within one hour, targeting Zawtar, Deir Seryan, Qotrani, Rihan Heights, Mahmoudiyeh, the Litani River at the outskirts of Khardali, Sohmor-Libbaya, Tayr Harfa, the area between Zrariyeh and Ansar, the area between Kounine and Aainata, Mays Al-Jabal, Alma Al-Shaab, the heights of Iqlim Al-Tuffah, the area between Deir Al-Zahrani and Roumine, and Wadi Al-Numairiyeh.

The Israeli army confirmed that “rockets fell in the Adamit area in Western Galilee and in the Birya area near Safed, and the rocket barrages fired from southern Lebanon targeted the Golan Heights, Safed, and the Hula Valley.” On Saturday morning, Hezbollah said that Israel had targeted a meeting of leaders of its elite Radwan Force in an airstrike on a residential building in the Jarmous neighborhood of Beirut’s southern suburb on Friday, and revealed the names of the 17 senior Hezbollah members killed.

Lebanon Israel Airstrikes Conflict Hezbollah

