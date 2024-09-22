اسرائيل आणि حزب اللہमध्ये भयंकर हल्ले

BEIRUT/HAIFA, Israel – Israel and Hezbollah exchanged heavy fire into Sunday, with Israeli warplanes carrying out the most intense bombardment in almost a year of conflict across Lebanon's south and Hezbollah firing rockets deep into northern Israel.
Sirens sounded across Israel all night as multiple rockets and missiles were fired from Lebanon and Iraq, most of which were intercepted by Israeli aerial defence systems, the military said. An official in the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, a grouping of Iran-backed armed factions, said they launched cruise missile and explosive drone attacks at Israel at dawn on Sunday as part of "a new phase in our support front" with Lebanon.The move will stoke fears the conflicts in Gaza and Lebanon could spiral into the rest of the region.
Israel's army said it hit an underground gathering of Aqil and leaders of Hezbollah's elite Radwan forces, and had almost completely dismantled its military chain of command. The death toll in those attacks, widely believed to have been carried out by Israel, has risen to 39 with more than 3,000 injured. Israel has neither confirmed nor denied involvement.
इजरायल लेबनान हजरल्लाह युद्ध बॉम्बडमेंट
پاکستان تازہ ترین خبریں, پاکستان عنوانات
Similar News:آپ اس سے ملتی جلتی خبریں بھی پڑھ سکتے ہیں جو ہم نے دوسرے خبروں کے ذرائع سے جمع کی ہیں۔
ذریعہ: ExpressNewsPK - 🏆 13. / 53 مزید پڑھ »
ذریعہ: ExpressNewsPK - 🏆 13. / 53 مزید پڑھ »
ذریعہ: geonews_urdu - 🏆 15. / 53 مزید پڑھ »
ذریعہ: ExpressNewsPK - 🏆 13. / 53 مزید پڑھ »
ذریعہ: ExpressNewsPK - 🏆 13. / 53 مزید پڑھ »
ذریعہ: ExpressNewsPK - 🏆 13. / 53 مزید پڑھ »