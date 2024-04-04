Tsunami Warning Lifted After Earthquake in Taiwan

Following the 7.2 magnitude earthquake in Taiwan on April 3, 2024, a tsunami warning was issued for coastal areas in the Philippines , particularly in the Davao Region . The Department of Science and Technology-Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (DOST-Phivolcs) quickly lifted the warning a few hours later.

Initially, DOST-Phivolcs had warned of possible high tsunami waves in 23 provinces near the Pacific ocean.

Earthquake Taiwan Tsunami Warning Philippines Davao Region DOST-Phivolcs

Philippines Latest News, Philippines Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



sunstaronline / 🏆 18. in PH

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Phivolcs: 7.5-magnitude quake hits Taiwan; tsunami warning raised in 4 provincesDefining the News

Source: MlaStandard - 🏆 20. / 55 Read more »

Phivolcs lifts tsunami alert after powerful quake strikes TaiwanDefining the News

Source: MlaStandard - 🏆 20. / 55 Read more »

Phivolcs lifts tsunami alert after powerful quake strikes TaiwanDefining the News

Source: MlaStandard - 🏆 20. / 55 Read more »

Phivolcs binawi tsunami warning matapos lindol sa TaiwanBinawi ng Phivolcs ang nauna nitong tsunami advisory matapos ang magnitude 7.5 na lindol na tumama hilagangsilangan ng Taiwan.

Source: PhilstarNews - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

Taiwan’s bicycle industry gets big boost with Taiwan Excellence’s sponsorship of Tour de TaiwanDefining the News

Source: MlaStandard - 🏆 20. / 55 Read more »

Taiwan’s Bicycle Industry gets big boost with Taiwan Excellence’s sponsorship of Tour de TaiwanThe “Taiwan Excellence” initiative, executed by the Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA) under the mandate of the Taiwan International Trade Administration, Ministry of Economic Affairs (TITA), has long supported the “Tour de Taiwan,” an international cycling race around Taiwan that showcases Taiwan’s scenic beauty and industrial...

Source: BusinessMirror - 🏆 19. / 59 Read more »