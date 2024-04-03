The Power of Music and Mindanao's Potential

The whole is greater than the sum of its parts. This is what I felt after watching the Women’s Month Concert where the Filipino piano virtuoso Cecile Licad performed with the Philippine Philharmonic Orchestra at the Manila Metropolitan Theater last March 19th. It was more than just a night of brilliant symphony. The concert displayed the magical force of music, finding boundless creativity, enrichment and unity in its encompassing vision.
Similarly, my recent visit to Mindanao, the first since my arrival, offered me an opportunity to see the great potential of Mindanao as a unifying force for the whole of the Philippines. During my visit, memories from my days as Ambassador of Korea to Myanmar kept coming back to me. After the civilian government came to power, the leadership of Aung San Suu Kyi tried to bring Rakhine State – the least developed and most unstable – up to par with the rest of her country under the banner of “Myanmar for Rakhine, Rakhine for Myanma
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: MlaStandard - 🏆 20. / 55 Read more »
Source: gmanews - 🏆 11. / 68 Read more »
Source: MlaStandard - 🏆 20. / 55 Read more »
PBBM signs law to rename three highways, one bridgeNational highways in Ilocos, Central Visayas, Bicol, and a bridge in Northern Mindanao get new names
Source: autoindustriya - 🏆 15. / 63 Read more »
Source: BusinessMirror - 🏆 19. / 59 Read more »
Source: gmanews - 🏆 11. / 68 Read more »