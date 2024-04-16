Stephen Curry to Make First Olympics Appearance in Paris

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.Darren Yamashita/USA TODAY Sports /Reuters Stephen Curry is set for his first Olympics appearance this year in Paris , while the likes of LeBron James, Kevin Durant , and Joel Embiid bolster the USA's super team

The team, led by managing director Grant Hill, has cemented 11 of 12 roster spots while leaving one vacancy to be filled after a training camp this July, according to ESPN. The other team members locked in are Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers, Jayson Tatum and Jrue Holiday of the Boston Celtics, Anthony Edwards of the Minnesota Timberwolves, Bam Adebayo of the Miami Heat and Tyrese Haliburton of the Indiana Pacers, the reports said.

