Singapore's Economy Grows More Than Expected in Q3

Singapore's economy grew more than expected in the third quarter, driven by the construction industry and services sector. Officials narrowed their full-year forecast due to subdued demand for exports in key markets. The US economy performed better, but inflation-fighting interest rate hikes are expected to weigh on it for the rest of the year.
Japan PM promises focus on 'economy, economy, economy'Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida promised on Monday tax cuts as part of a new economic program that he hopes will shore up his sagging popularity.
Vietnam economy grows 5.3 percent in Q3Vietnam’s economy grew 5.3 percent on-year in the third quarter, official data showed Friday, though experts warned it was on course to miss an ambitious year-end target.
Philippines economy grows faster by 5.9 percent in 3rd quarterThe Philippine economy expanded at a faster pace in the third quarter from the previous quarter, supported by a turnaround in government spending.
