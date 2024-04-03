Senator to investigate alleged 'gentleman's agreement' between Duterte and China

Senator Risa Hontiveros wants to investigate the claim of a 'gentleman's agreement' involving the administration of former President Rodrigo Duterte and the Chinese government, which restricted the repair and rehabilitation of the BRP Sierra Madre on Ayungin Shoal. Hontiveros filed Senate Resolution No.

982, which stressed that if the agreement is confirmed to be true, it would be tantamount to a surrender of Philippine sovereignty and, in the words of former Philippine Navy flag officer-in-command Eduardo Santos, 'an act of treason.' 'This 'gentleman's agreement' is treasonous. While China, in any case, will most likely attack our resupply missions en route to Ayungin, this sham of an agreement only gave Beijing more ammunition to assert her baseless claims. Kung totoo ang kasunduan, mukhang isinuko nga ni Duterte ang teritoryo ng Pilipinas,' the senator sai

