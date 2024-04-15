Senator Revilla Demands Penalties for Maynilad and Contractors Over Dangerous Sinkhole

SENATOR Ramon Revilla, Jr. on Monday demanded that Maynilad and its contractors be penalized over a huge hole in the middle of Sales Road in Pasay City which he said poses dangers to the public especially to motorists.
The sinkhole, he said, was just beside the foundation of an elevated portion of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Expressway . The Department of Public Works and Highways said the “sinkhole” was caused by a leak from a water pipeline of Maynilad Water Services, Inc. The opening of the hole measured 2 x 3 meters, but the hollow space inside is much wider. It also goes down as deep as 8 to10 feet.
“It should not be allowed that they will just repair them and then, that’s it. That’s not accountability. Somebody should be held accountable in order to serve as way for the service providers to be proactive in their projects,” he said. According to Revilla, on several occasions, they have received reports of busted pipes which sometimes caused street flooding.
Senator Revilla Maynilad Contractors Sinkhole Pasay City Risks Public Motorists Residential Properties Buildings
Philippines Latest News, Philippines Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: MlaStandard - 🏆 20. / 55 Read more »
DPWH: Sales Road sinkhole likely formed due to man-made causesDPWH Regional Director says Maynilad pipeline leak may have led to formation of deep hole
Source: autoindustriya - 🏆 15. / 63 Read more »
Source: MlaStandard - 🏆 20. / 55 Read more »
Source: gmanews - 🏆 11. / 68 Read more »
Source: PhilstarNews - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »
Source: MlaStandard - 🏆 20. / 55 Read more »