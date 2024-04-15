Senator Revilla Demands Penalties for Maynilad and Contractors Over Dangerous Sinkhole

SENATOR Ramon Revilla, Jr. on Monday demanded that Maynilad and its contractors be penalized over a huge hole in the middle of Sales Road in Pasay City which he said poses dangers to the public especially to motorists.

The sinkhole, he said, was just beside the foundation of an elevated portion of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Expressway . The Department of Public Works and Highways said the “sinkhole” was caused by a leak from a water pipeline of Maynilad Water Services, Inc. The opening of the hole measured 2 x 3 meters, but the hollow space inside is much wider. It also goes down as deep as 8 to10 feet.

“It should not be allowed that they will just repair them and then, that’s it. That’s not accountability. Somebody should be held accountable in order to serve as way for the service providers to be proactive in their projects,” he said. According to Revilla, on several occasions, they have received reports of busted pipes which sometimes caused street flooding.

Senator Revilla Maynilad Contractors Sinkhole Pasay City Risks Public Motorists Residential Properties Buildings

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



MlaStandard / 🏆 20. in PH

Philippines Latest News, Philippines Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Maynilad inaugurates new plant to treat Laguna Lake waterDefining the News

Source: MlaStandard - 🏆 20. / 55 Read more »

DPWH: Sales Road sinkhole likely formed due to man-made causesDPWH Regional Director says Maynilad pipeline leak may have led to formation of deep hole

Source: autoindustriya - 🏆 15. / 63 Read more »

Maynilad receives int’l award for sustainability reportingDefining the News

Source: MlaStandard - 🏆 20. / 55 Read more »

Manila Water, Maynilad announce service interruptions for early AprilSome customers of Manila Water and Maynilad could experience up to eight hours of service interruptions this week, as the concessionaires undertake maintenance activities.

Source: gmanews - 🏆 11. / 68 Read more »

Maynilad to sell P15-B of 'Blue Bonds' to fund capex projects ahead of IPOMaynilad Water Services, a subsidiary of Metro Pacific Investments and an affiliate of DMCI Holdings, disclosed its application to the SEC to sell up to P15 billion worth of fixed-rate “Blue Bonds” in the last week of May, for listing on PDEx in the first week of June.

Source: PhilstarNews - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

Maynilad Water starts sustainable finance strategyDefining the News

Source: MlaStandard - 🏆 20. / 55 Read more »