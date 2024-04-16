RLC Residences IRONKIDS Triathlon Showcases Future Stars of Philippine Triathlon

MANILA, Philippines – The future stars of Philippine triathlon will be on display as the RLC Residences IRONKIDS takes place this Saturday, April 20, at The Reef Island Resort in Mactan , Cebu .

Specifically, the 6-8 age group will tackle a 100m swim followed by a 1km run. Those in the 9-10 category will take on a 150m swim and a 1.5km run, while the 11-12 contenders will face a 200m swim and a 1.5km run in the event organized by The IRONMAN Group.In relay events, the 6-10 age group will complete a 100m swim and 1km run, and the 11-15 group will challenge a 200m swim and 1.5km run.

The IRONKIDS, now backed by the RLC Residences, has served as a side event to the IRONMAN series for years with the event not only contributing to the growth of the sport but also ensuring the steady flow of talents.



RLC Residences IRONKIDS Triathlon Youth Mactan Cebu Swim Run Competition

