Returning to Work Amidst COVID Concerns

Many people returning from their Holy Week break or first summer vacation are regretting their return to the work place. Some friends have shared that their office felt more like an “infirmary” or a clinic than an office, with a number of officemates showing up even when they were clearly sick or under the weather. I don’t know if it’s a defensive mechanism or an act of denial, but folks immediately say they just have a cough and a slight fever or at the most they have the flu.

I noticed that the other “C” word, meaning COVID, is frowned upon as well as any suggestion to get tested. Some people even view the wearing of a face mask as a sign of illness and not as a health and safety precaution as well as being considerate of others. The good news is that the vaccination programs against COVID has stopped the outbreak of COVID or minimized its effects so much that it can now be managed at home with the typical fluids and bed rest routine

