Residents Urged to Evacuate as Floods Hit Russia's Ural Mountains

Local authorities in Russia 's Ural mountains Orenburg region urged residents of riverside communities to evacuate on Friday, as rising waters in the Ural river flooded villages, and caused a dam to burst. In a video message posted on the Telegram messenger app, Orenburg Mayor Sergei Salmin said the situation was "critical", and that residents of riverside settlements should evacuate immediately. He said that 300 houses had already been flooded.

A string of Russian Siberian and Urals mountain provinces, including Orenburg region and neighboring parts of Kazakhstan have been grappling with floods in recent days

Russia Ural Mountains Orenburg Region Floods Evacuation

Philippines Latest News, Philippines Headlines

