Rep. Yamsuan supports PNP chief's plan to use technology and social media

Rep. Brian Raymund Yamsuan of Bicol Saro party-list group expressed support for the plan of newly appointed Philippine National Police (PNP) chief General Rommel Francisco Marbil to use technology and social media to improve law enforcement.

Yamsuan, a former assistant secretary of the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) said this strategy, complemented by Marbil’s plan to use social media to help the police organization communicate better with the public, “is a major step in building the public’s trust and confidence in the PNP.” “We laud the appointment by President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. of General Marbil as the new chief of the Philippine National Polic

