READ: Banks' operating hours for Undas 2023

BDO said their branches nationwide will be closed on November 1. For November 2, their branches in malls will be open till 4 p.m., while those outside malls close an hour earlier at 3pm.Their automated teller machines (ATMs) and mobile and online platforms, however, will continue to be available for their customers.

Metrobank said their all branches will be closed on November 1 and 2, except for the one in the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3, which will reopen on All Souls' Day. The Philippine National Bank (PNB) will also close all its branches from November 1 to 2, except for its airport branches which will remain open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Land Bank of the Philippines will also close its branches on Wednesday and Thursday, although its South Harbor Branch and Manila International Container Port will be open to handle Bureau of Customs transactions.

