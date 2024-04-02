President Marcos Orders Creation of National Organizing Council for ASEAN 2026 Summit

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. has ordered the creation of a national organizing council (NOC) for the country’s hosting of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit meetings in 2026. Administrative Order No. 17, signed by President Marcos on March 22, confirms the Philippines’ role as ASEAN chair and host for the 2026 summit.

‘’It is imperative to constitute and national organizing council to organize, manage, and supervise all major and ancillary programs, activities, and projects related to the hosting of ASEAN 2026 in the country,’’ President Marcos said. Originally scheduled for 2027, the Philippines will now host the annual ASEAN Summit in 2026, due to the current challenges in Myanmar. President Marcos emphasized the need for the NOC to coordinate all aspects of ASEAN 2026, including major programs and projects

