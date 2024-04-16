Philippine Peso Continues Downward Trend Against US Dollar

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine peso continued its downward trend against the US dollar on Tuesday, reaching a near low as it closed at P57.

As the peso weakens, overseas Filipino workers transferring money to their families in the Philippines benefit from increased conversions of their dollars.A decline in the peso value against the dollar also contributes to an increase in the Philippines' debt. The Metro Pacific Tollways Corp. has scored a state-owned firm for dragging one of its units to court without going through...

Philippine Peso US Dollar Depreciation Global Geopolitical Tensions Regional Conflict

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



PhilstarNews / 🏆 1. in PH

Philippines Latest News, Philippines Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency and Philippine Coast Guard Sign Agreement to Intercept Contrabands and Illegal DrugsThe Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) and the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) have signed a memorandum of agreement (MOA) to collaborate in intercepting contrabands and illegal drugs entering the country by sea shipments. The agreement also aims to prevent the smuggling of controlled precursors and essential chemicals (CPECs) into Philippine territory. Regular meetings will be held to discuss operational matters and exchange knowledge on drug smuggling.

Source: MlaStandard - 🏆 20. / 55 Read more »

China Deploys Naval Warship to Block Philippine Boat in West Philippine SeaChina has increased its pressure tactics in the West Philippine Sea by deploying a naval warship to block an unarmed Philippine boat carrying supplies to troops manning an outpost. Former AFP chief expresses concern over the presence of PLA Navy ships in the area.

Source: PhilstarNews - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

Isuzu PH renews partnership with Philippine Rallycross SeriesIsuzu Philippines Corporation continues partnership with Philippine Rallycross Series

Source: autoindustriya - 🏆 15. / 63 Read more »

CCG blocks, tails PH survey ship headed for Bajo de MasinlocThe CCG blocked and tailed a Philippine research vessel and a Philippine Coast Guard ship early Sunday morning as the Philippine vessels were sailing for the Bajo de Masinloc.

Source: gmanews - 🏆 11. / 68 Read more »

CCG tails PH research ship headed for Bajo de MasinlocThe CCG met and tailed a Philippine research vessel and a Philippine Coast Guard ship early Sunday morning as the Philippine vessels were sailing for the Bajo de Masinloc.

Source: gmanews - 🏆 11. / 68 Read more »

Stocks seen moving downward this weekDefining the News

Source: MlaStandard - 🏆 20. / 55 Read more »